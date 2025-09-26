Mohammad Kaif heaps praise on Kuldeep Yadav following stellar performances in Asia Cup 2025 Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently came forward and heaped massive praise on Kuldeep Yadav for his excellence with the ball in the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup 2025, and sang his praises ahead of the final.

New Delhi:

The Indian team has been exceptional in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, led by Suryakumar Yadav. The side has been unbeaten in the tournament, and several star players have been in exceptional performance in the ongoing competition. At the forefront of the star performers has been ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Witnessing his brilliance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif took centre stage, lauded Kuldeep Yadav for his showing in the Asia Cup, and talked about how he served as the water boy in the test series against England but has made the most of his chances in the Asia Cup.

“He served water for 40-50 days, but as soon as he got the opportunity, he has the ability in his bowling. We talked about variation, fearlessness, leg spin, and googly. He is the trump card in the middle overs… See, in the last match, 169 is not a big target, but as soon as he came in the middle overs, he took three wickets and changed the match; at one time, he was on a hat-trick,” Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“The way Kuldeep Yadav has made his comeback post-2020- 21 has been praiseworthy. He should get the accolades. In the last match, he bowled four overs against Bangladesh, got three wickets, and gave away just 18 runs. In this Asia Cup, his magic has been exceptional. It’s because he didn’t get a chance to play a single Test during the England series,” he added.

India set to take on Sri Lanka next

Speaking of India’s performance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, the side won all of their games in the group stage and has won both of their Super Four stage matches as well. Having booked their berth in the final, India is slated to take on Sri Lanka in their last Super Four game. The two sides will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 26, and India will look to maintain their winning run.

