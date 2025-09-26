KL Rahul propels India A to victory, smashes brilliant century to chase down mammoth target Star India batters KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan put in an exceptional performance against Australia A in the 2nd unofficial test between the two sides. The two batters completed their centuries and helped India A win the game by five wickets.

Lucknow:

India A defeated Australia A in the 2nd unofficial test of the ongoing series between the two sides. The two teams faced off at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium from September 23, and after a gruelling battle between them, it was India A who came out on top.

The clash began with Australia A coming in to bat first and posting a total of 420 runs on the board after brilliant performances from McSweeney, Jack Edwards, and Murphy. India, coming out to bat, failed to put in a good show as they were limited to just 194 runs in the first innings. Where Australia looked to make the most of their advantage, they failed to do so as they crumbled under India’s brilliant bowling. The visitors were limited to 184 in the second innings, giving the hosts a target of 412 runs to chase down.

KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan star for India A in second innings

Coming out to chase down the massive target, India A opened their innings with N. Jagadeesan and KL Rahul coming out to bat. Jagadeesan amassed 36 runs in 55 deliveries, but it was the knock of KL Rahul that stood out. Opening the innings, Rahul went on to score 176 runs in 210 deliveries. Standing tall for India until the end, the opener helped the side win the game.

Furthermore, Sai Sudharsan completed his century as well. Amassing 100 runs in 172 deliveries, Sudharsan built a solid partnership with Rahul and helped India win the game by five wickets. As for Australia A, Todd Murphy was the highest wicket-taker in the first innings with three wickets to his name. Corey Rocchiccioli took two wickets as well.

