India TV Sports Wrap on October 5: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Six-time champions Australia are all set to begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Saturday. Jamshedpur FC will be up against East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India suffer loss in ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand

The Women in Blue lost to New Zealand by 58 runs in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign opener.

India women slip to fourth on Group A points table in T20 World Cup

India women have slipped to the fourth spot on the Group A points table after their loss to New Zealand.

Australia to begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup with clash against Sri Lanka

Australia will kickstart their World Cup campaign with a clash against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Mumbai take first innings lead over Rest of India in Irani Cup

Mumbai have taken a first innings lead against Rest of India in the Irani Cup.

England to face Bangladesh in ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign opener

England will be up against Bangladesh in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign opener on Saturday.

Nicholas Pooran and other stars absent as West Indies announce squads for white-ball series against Sri Lanka

West Indies have announced squads for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka

FC Goa and North East United FC play out thrilling draw in Indian Super League

FC Goa and North East United FC played out a 3-3 draw in an ISL game.

Jamshedpur FC to lock horns with East Bengal FC in ISL

Jamshedpur FC will take the pitch against East Bengal FC in ISL on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant to cross swords with Mohammedan SC

Mohun Bagan will battle against Mohammedan SC in the ISL on Saturday.

Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Barbados Royals in CPL Qualifier 2