India TV Sports Wrap on October 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

The first Test between England and Pakistan will conclude today in Multan with the visitors only four wickets away from registering a famous win. Ranji Trophy, a premier domestic tournament in India, will commence today while Australia will face Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. All this and a lot more in our today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

New Zealand departs to face Rohit Sharma and Co aiming to win first Test in India since 1988

New Zealand cricket team led by Tom Latham departed for India today to play three Tests starting October 16 in Bengaluru. The Kiwis have not won a single Test in India since 1988.

England on verge of famous win vs Pakistan in first Test in Multan

England are aiming for a famous win vs Pakistan today on the fifth and final day of the Multan Test. Pakistan finished Day 4 at 152/6, trailing by 115 runs in the second innings.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana returns home after father's death, likely to miss Australia clash

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has returned home after her father's death and is likely to miss the team's next match in Women's T20 World Cup. Muneeba Ali wll step in as stand-in captain in her absence.

Australia to face Pakistan in today's Women's T20 World Cup clash in Dubai

Defending champions Australia will lock horns against Pakistan in group A clash at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai. A win in this game will more or less confirm Australia's semifinal qualification.

India Capitals beat Manipal Tigers in the 20th match of Legends League Cricket 2024

India Capitals defeated Manipal Tigers in the 20th match of the ongoing edition of Legends League Cricket. Ben Dunk won the player of the match for his 97-run knock off 47 balls.

Greece defeat England 2-1 for the first time in the Nations League Group B2 clash at Wembley

Greece beat England for the first time as Vangelis Pavlidis starred in a richly-deserved 2-1 victory in the Nations League Group B2 at Wembley on Thursday. Greece are now at the top of the table with nine points in their group.

Rohit Sharma likely to miss one of first two Tests against Australia

India skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to miss one of the first two Test matches against Australia according to PTI sources. He has informed the BCCI of the same as well and in-form Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to be his cover in his absence.

Lakshya Sen goes down to Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in Arctic Open

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen squandered a one-game advantage to lose to Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the pre-quarterfinals of the Arctic Open badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Tomas Machac stuns World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz in Shanghai Masters Quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz has bowed out of Shanghai Masters in the quarterfinal round. He lost to Tomas Machac 7-6 (5), 7-5 . Machac will now face top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the semis.

Glenn Maxwell set for red-ball return, picked in Victotria's 2nd XI squad