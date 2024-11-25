India TV Sports Wrap on November 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL/AP Top 10 Sports Stories - November 25

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer raked in moolah as both the marquee Indian players were splashed with cash at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Iyer was paid INR 26.75 crore by the Punjab Kings while Lucknow Super Giants acquired Pant for INR 27 crore. This was just the first day of the auction, a lot more players are set to be up for grabs on Day 2 in Jeddah. On the other hand, Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 80 runs on the DLS method, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in rain-hit first ODI

Zimbabwe prevailed in a rain-hit low-scoring thriller by 80 runs (DLS) to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan. Pakistan were 60/6 in 21 overs when rain interrupted the match.

Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive player in IPL history

Lucknow Super Giants splashed INR 27 crore for wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, making him the most expensive player in IPL auction, shortly after Punjab Kings had acquired Shreyas Iyer for INR 26.75 crore as the former Delhi Capitals duo had a payday and some.

Warner, Bairstow go unsold

David Warner, England's Jonny Bairstow, Devdutt Padikkal, Piyush Chawla and Kartik Tyagi were some of the marquee names, who went unsold on the first day of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Some of them have every chance to be called back in the accelerated round on Day 2.

Jos Buttler, Mitchell Starc most expensive among overseas

It was the Indian players who ruled the roost but overseas players weren't far behind. Gujarat Titans acquired Jos Buttler (INR 15.75 crore) as the biggest bid for an overseas player on Day 1 with Mitchell Starc going to the Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore and Phil Salt to RCB for INR 11.50 crore.

Sam Curran, Washington Sundar, Jansen among key players set to go under the hammer on Day 2

Sam Curran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen and Washington Sundar are some of the high-profile names up for grabs on Day 2 of the auction on Monday, November 25.

Virat Kohli surpasses Bradman with 30th Test century

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli smashed his 30th Test century, surpassing legend Sir Donald Bradman as he ended his hundred drought in the format for more than 18 months. Kohli also became the first player in history to have 10 centuries in and against Australia in international cricket.

India aim to seal the Perth Test with Australia five down

Travis Head is fighting the lone battle for Australia in a massive chase of 534 in the fourth innings after India declared at 487/6. Australia were three down cheaply late on Day 3 before losing Khawaja and Steve Smith in the morning session on Day 4.

Bangladesh avoid follow-on, West Indies still in control

Jaker Ali's counter-attacking fifty helped Bangladesh avoid the follow-on as the West Indies are in firm control of the Test match in Antigua, the series opener. Bangladesh still trail by 181 runs and West Indies will hope to get that final wicket quickly and bat for enough overs to set a challenging fourth-innings target.

England take 1-0 lead against South Africa

Nat Sciver-Brunt with a fighting half-century saved England from blushes after a top-order collapse to take her side to a four-wicket win in the first T20I of the three-match series against South Africa women.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy second round matches today