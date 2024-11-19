India TV Sports Wrap on November 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shami and Kohli

Sri Lanka and New Zealand will lock horns in the third and final ODI today in Pallekele. The hosts have already won the series and will be looking to whitewash the visitors. On the other hand, PCB were forced to truncate the National Women's Championship after a fire incident in the team hotel. All this and a lot more in today's India TV Sports Wrap

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Mohammed Shami named in Bengal squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

After making a return to competitive cricket through the Ranji Trophy, speedster Mohammed Shami has been named in the Bengal squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Shami picked up a seven-wicket match haul in the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy after his return following a long injury lay-off.

Virat Kohli eyes special milestone in Perth Test vs Australia

Australia is the perfect country and Perth is the perfect venue for the former India skipper to return to scoring runs in the format. He loves to play down under and especially against the Aussies and the man is also closer to a special milestone.

Perth Test pitch revealed ahead of BGT opener, India batters set to be challenged

The main focus in a Test match involving India is always the pitch and nothing has changed in the lead-up to their first Test against Australia in Perth at the Optus Stadium. The first look of the 22 yards on offer for the series opener has been revealed and it isn't a good sign for the Indian team at all.

Will Joe Root and Ben Stokes be included in England's Champions Trophy squad? Jos Buttler responds

England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler has stated that Joe Root and Ben Stokes are not guaranteed a slot back in the team for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Notably, both Root and Stokes haven't played for England in ODIs since the World Cup 2023 in India where they finished at seventh place with only three wins in nine matches.

PCB forced to cancel National Women's Championship after fire incident in the team hotel

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday had to end the National Women's Championship after five players had a close shave to a fire incident at a team hotel. The Pakistan Board had booked a floor for the five teams and the officials that featured in the tournament.

Zimbabwe announced ODI and T20I squads for Pakistan series at home

Zimbabwe have announced ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming Pakistan series at home. The Chevrons have picked three uncapped players - Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa and Tinotenda Maposa - in the squad.

U Mumba stun Bengaluru Bulls in thriller while Telugu Titans brush aside Haryana Steelers in PKL 11

U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls play out a thriller in Pro Kabaddi League season 11 as former team wins 38-37. In the other game, Telugu Titans breezed past Haryana Steelers in a one-sided clash.

Puneri Paltan face UP Yoddhas, Bengaluru Bulls lock horns against Patna Pirates today in PKL 11

Puneri Paltan will lock horns against UP Yoddhas in Noida while Bengaluru Bulls will be looking to return to winning ways against Patna Pirates after 1-point loss to U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi League

Netherlands to face Spain today in Davis Cup Quarterfinals as Nadal's last hurrah begins

Netherlands will face Spain today in Davis Cup quarterfinals as Rafael Nadal's farewell begins. In other matches, Germany will face Argentina, US will lock horns against Australia while Italy will be challenged by Argentinal on November 20 and 21.

RCB appoint Omkar Salvi as the bowling coach for the upcoming IPL edition