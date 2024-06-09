India TV Sports Wrap on June 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Title contenders India are geared up to take on Pakistan in the 19th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in New York. On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz is slated to take on Alexander Zverev in the men's singles final of the French Open. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.
Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories
West Indies beat Uganda in ICC Men's T20 World Cup
West Indies defeated Uganda by 134 runs in the 18th match of the T20 World Cup in Guyana.
Akeal Hosein records best bowling figures by West Indies player in ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Hosein bagged 5/10 to register the best bowling figures for West Indies in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Uganda register lowest team total in T20 World Cup
Uganda got bundled out for 39 against West Indies to register the lowest total in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup history.
Australia beat defending champions England in T20 World Cup
Australia defeated England by 36 runs in the 17th match of the T20 World Cup.
Adam Zampa wins Player of the Match in England vs Australia match
Zampa bagged figures of 2/28 to claim the Player of the Match award in Australia's win over England.
South Africa beat Netherlands to consolidate top position in Group D
South Africa defeated Netherlands by four wickets to consolidate their top spot in Group D.
Iga Natalia Świątek wins French Open 2024
Iga Natalia Świątek defeated Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the French Open.
Carlos Alcaraz to face Alexander Zverev in French Open final
Alcaraz will take on Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final of the French Open.
India to lock horns with Pakistan in ICC Men's T20 World Cup
India will take the field against Pakistan in the 19th match of the T20 World Cup in New York.
Imad Wasim declared fit ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash
Pakistan's star allrounder Imad Wasim has been declared fit for the India vs Pakistan match.