India TV Sports Wrap on June 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Title contenders India are geared up to take on Pakistan in the 19th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in New York. On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz is slated to take on Alexander Zverev in the men's singles final of the French Open. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

West Indies beat Uganda in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

West Indies defeated Uganda by 134 runs in the 18th match of the T20 World Cup in Guyana.

Akeal Hosein records best bowling figures by West Indies player in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Hosein bagged 5/10 to register the best bowling figures for West Indies in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Uganda register lowest team total in T20 World Cup

Uganda got bundled out for 39 against West Indies to register the lowest total in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup history.

Australia beat defending champions England in T20 World Cup

Australia defeated England by 36 runs in the 17th match of the T20 World Cup.

Adam Zampa wins Player of the Match in England vs Australia match

Zampa bagged figures of 2/28 to claim the Player of the Match award in Australia's win over England.

South Africa beat Netherlands to consolidate top position in Group D

South Africa defeated Netherlands by four wickets to consolidate their top spot in Group D.

Iga Natalia Świątek wins French Open 2024

Iga Natalia Świątek defeated Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz to face Alexander Zverev in French Open final

Alcaraz will take on Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final of the French Open.

India to lock horns with Pakistan in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

India will take the field against Pakistan in the 19th match of the T20 World Cup in New York.

Imad Wasim declared fit ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash