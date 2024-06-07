India TV Sports Wrap on June 7: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

Pakistan suffered a humiliating loss at the hands of the USA in the 11th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. On the other hand, Iga Natalia Świątek stormed into the French Open finals after a convincing win over Coco Gauff. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

T20 World Cup 2024: USA pull off dream upset over Pakistan in Super Over to remain unbeaten in tournament

USA defeated Pakistan in a Super Over finish to cause a massive upset.

USA claim top spot in Group A of T20 World Cup

The USA have moved past India to claim the top spot in Group A.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland ease past Namibia to become table-toppers in Group B

Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets in a Group B clash of the T20 World Cup.

Iga Natalia Świątek beat Coco Gauff to storm into finals of French Open

Świątek defeated Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the semis of the French Open.

Jasmine Paolini advances into French Open finals

Paolini defeated Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-1 to book a set in the Fench Open finals.

Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in French Open semis

Alcaraz will take the court against Sinner in the French Open semifinals.

Alexander Zverev to lock horns with Casper Ruud in French Open

Zverev will square off against Ruud in the other men's singles French Open semis.

Lakshya Sen to face Anders Antonsen in Indonesia Open

Lakshya will battle against Antonsen of Denmark in the quarters of the Indonesia Open.

Canada to face Ireland in Men's T20 World Cup

Canada will play Ireland in the 13th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

India play out draw against Kuwait in FIFA World Cup qualifiers