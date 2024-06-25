India TV Sports Wrap on June 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

Afghanistan beating Bangladesh in the thriller has to be the top story of the day already. Rashid Khan and his men qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup for the first time in history while Australia have been knocked out of the tournament now. South Africa will face Afghanistan in the first semifinal while India will lock horns against England in the second. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in thriller to qualify for semifinal of T20 World Cup 2024

Afghanistan have qualified for the semifinal of T20 World Cup for the first time in history. Rashid Khan and his men beat Bangladesh by 8 runs in a thriller and will now face unbeaten South Africa in the semifinals.

Australia knocked out of T20 World Cup with Afghanistan beating Bangladesh

Australia needed Afghanistan to lose to Bangladesh to qualify for the semifinal. But with Afghanistan's win, the 2021 T20 World Champions have been knocked out of the tournament.

India beat Australia by 24 runs to seal semifinal berth, to face England

India beat Australia by 24 runs to seal semifinal berth. Rohit Sharma was named Man of the Match for his 92-run knock off just 41 balls. India will now face England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024.

India become team with most wins in T20 World Cup

With a win over Australia, India became the team with most wins in T20 World Cup history. They now have a total of 34 victories in the mega event since 2007 surpassing Sri Lanka who registered 33 wins.

Rohit Sharma becomes first player to hit 200 sixes in T20Is

India captain Rohit Sharma created history vs Australia during his 92-run knock. He became the first player ever to complete 200 sixes in the shortest format of the game.

Rohit Sharma becomes most successful captain in T20Is surpassing Babar Azam, breaks several records with 92-run knock

Rohit Sharma is now the most successful captain in the history of T20Is with 48 wins going past Pakistan captain Babar Azam. He also broke several records including becoming the highest run-getter in T20Is and smashing most sixes for India in an innings in a T20 WC game.

Euro 2024 - Spain beat Albania, Croatia level with Italy 1-1

Spain beat Albania in their final group stage game in the Euro Cup 2024 clash. Croatia level with Italy 1-1 as latter side makes it to next round.

Copa America 2024 - Colombia beat Praguay, Costa Rica hold Brazil for a draw

Colombia go past Paraguay with a stunning 2-1 win in group stage game of Copa America 2024. Costa Rica impress with a goalless draw against Brazil.

IPL performers rewarded in Shubman Gill-led India squad for Zimbabwe tour

Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tushar Deshpande and Riyan Parag picked in Indian team for the first time for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. All of the four players did well in IPL 2024 and Shubman Gill has been named the captain of the team.

Ishan Kishan's absence from India squad raises eyebrows