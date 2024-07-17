Wednesday, July 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India TV Sports Wrap on July 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on July 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on July 17: From all the tennis action to the cricketing circuit, here are all the top 10 trending sports news stories and the latest happenings from the world of sports on July 17.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2024 10:13 IST
India TV Sports Wrap.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND SRI LANKA CRICKET India TV Sports Wrap.

Rafael Nadal has begun his prep for the Paris Olympics with a win in the first round of the ongoing Nordea Open in Bastad. On the other hand, the Indian women's team has reached Sri Lanka for the Women's Asia Cup. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap. 

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories 

Tours of Pakistan, Australia, and England headline New Zealand's 2024-25 home summer

New Zealand Cricket announces schedule for 2024-25 home season.

India women arrive in Sri Lanka for ninth edition of Asia Cup; to kick-off title defence against Pakistan

The Indian women's cricket team has reached Sri Lanka to participate in the ninth edition of the Asia Cup.

James Anderson to continue bowling despite international retirement, reveals Zak Crawley

James Anderson will continue to bowl to England players in the nets despite announcing his international retirement.

Jaime Lozano sacked as head coach after Mexico's Copa America exit

Jamie Lozano has been sacked as the head coach of Mexico after their first-round exit at Copa America.

Rafael Nadal advances into second round of Nordea Open

Nadal defeated Leo Borg 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Nordea Open in Bastad.

French football federation set to file complaint against Argentina players for making racist and discriminatory remarks

The French football federation is likely to file a complaint against Argentine players for allegedly making racist remarks.

Lionel Messi likely to miss next two games for Inter Miami

Messi is likely to warm the bench due to an ankle injury that he picked up during the Copa America final.

USA women play out goalless draw against Costa Rica in prep for Olympics

The USA women's soccer team played out a goalless draw against Costa Rica ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Selectors to pick either Hardik Pandya or Suryakumar Yadav as captain for Sri Lanka series

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are the two front-runners to get the captaincy gig for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Mark Wood replaces James Anderson for second Test against West Indies

Wood has replaced Anderson in England's playing XI for the second Test against Windies.

 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement