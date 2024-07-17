India TV Sports Wrap on July 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND SRI LANKA CRICKET India TV Sports Wrap.

Rafael Nadal has begun his prep for the Paris Olympics with a win in the first round of the ongoing Nordea Open in Bastad. On the other hand, the Indian women's team has reached Sri Lanka for the Women's Asia Cup. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Tours of Pakistan, Australia, and England headline New Zealand's 2024-25 home summer

New Zealand Cricket announces schedule for 2024-25 home season.

India women arrive in Sri Lanka for ninth edition of Asia Cup; to kick-off title defence against Pakistan

The Indian women's cricket team has reached Sri Lanka to participate in the ninth edition of the Asia Cup.

James Anderson to continue bowling despite international retirement, reveals Zak Crawley

James Anderson will continue to bowl to England players in the nets despite announcing his international retirement.

Jaime Lozano sacked as head coach after Mexico's Copa America exit

Jamie Lozano has been sacked as the head coach of Mexico after their first-round exit at Copa America.

Rafael Nadal advances into second round of Nordea Open

Nadal defeated Leo Borg 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Nordea Open in Bastad.

French football federation set to file complaint against Argentina players for making racist and discriminatory remarks

The French football federation is likely to file a complaint against Argentine players for allegedly making racist remarks.

Lionel Messi likely to miss next two games for Inter Miami

Messi is likely to warm the bench due to an ankle injury that he picked up during the Copa America final.

USA women play out goalless draw against Costa Rica in prep for Olympics

The USA women's soccer team played out a goalless draw against Costa Rica ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Selectors to pick either Hardik Pandya or Suryakumar Yadav as captain for Sri Lanka series

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are the two front-runners to get the captaincy gig for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Mark Wood replaces James Anderson for second Test against West Indies