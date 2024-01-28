India TV Sports Wrap on January 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The Uday Saharan-led Indian men's U19 cricket team is going to play its last Group stage game at the ongoing U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 against the USA at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Sunday, January 28. On the other hand, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will witness two mouth-watering contests on Sunday as the race to the top six intensifies. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Laura Wolvaardt leads from the front to help South Africa script history against Australia

South Africa women scripted their maiden win across formats against Australia as they defeated them in the 2nd T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra by six wickets.

India to face USA in U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

The Uday Saharan-led India will take on the USA in a Group A fixture of the ongoing U19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

Ollie Pope scores 150 against India in 1st Test

Pope scored his first-ever 150 in a Test against India.

Hardik Pandya sweats to regain match fitness ahead of IPL 2024

Hardik shared a video on Instagram to give an update on his ongoing recovery.

South Africa's Steve Stolk demolishes Rishabh Pant's long-standing U19 Men's Cricket World Cup record

Steve Stolk hammered a 13-ball fifty to shatter Rishabh Pant's seven-year-long record and smashed the fastest fifty at the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

Durban's Super Giants to lock horns with Paarl Royals

Super Giants will host Royals in match No. 22 of the SA20 at the Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday.

Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates play out intriguing draw

The 91st fixture of the ongoing PKL season 10 between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates ended in a thrilling draw 32-32.

Dabang Delhi beat UP Yoddhas in match 92

Delhi defeated Yoddhas in match No. 92 of the PKL season 10 while playing at the Patliputra indoor stadium in Patna.

Jaipur Pink Panthers to cross swords with Bengaluru Bulls

Jaipur will take the mat against Bulls in match No. 93 of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10.

Tamil Thalaivas to battle against U Mumba