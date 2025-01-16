India TV Sports Wrap on January 16: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed rumours of bed rest ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. BCCI is looking to add a new member to Team India's coaching staff after a poor show in the recent tour of Australia. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers breeze past UP Rudras 5-3 in the ongoing edition of Hockey India League: all this and a lot more in our sports wrap.

BCCI keen on adding a new member to India's coaching staff after poor show in Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is exploring the possibility of adding a new member to India's coaching staff. The new member could specifically be a batting coach especially after the way India's batting capitulated under pressure against New Zealand and Australia in the last two Test series.

Jasprit Bumrah claims bed rest rumours 'unreliable, fake' ahead of Champions Trophy squad selection

Star cricketer Jasprit Bumrah slashed down the reports of him being ordered bed rest with a post on his X account on Wednesday. The reports about Bumrah's potential absence from India's squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy are one of the hottest topics in Indian cricket right now but the star bowler's recent action to these posts suggests a bowler back to full fitness.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Karnataka storm into the final for fifth time, beat defending champions Haryana

Karnataka sealed their final berth with a win over defending champions Haryana in the first semifinal. They chased down 238 runs on a tough surface at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. This will be their fifth final in VHT having won the previous four summit clashes.

South Africa suffer blow as back injury rules Anrich Nortje out of Champions Trophy 2025

South Africa suffered a big injury blow ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday, January 15. The star bowler Anrich Nortje was ruled out from the ongoing SA20 tournament and the Champions Trophy 2025 with a back injury.

Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer's record of playing most grand slam matches

Novak Djokovic made history by surpassing tennis legend Roger Federer to record most Grand Slam matches on Wednesday, January 15. The 2024 Olympic gold medalist played his 430th Grand Slam match against Jaime Faria in the ongoing Australian Open and defeated him 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2 to progress to the third round of the competition.

Vidarbha and Maharashtra to lock horns in second semifinal of Vijay Hazare Trophy today

It is Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Karun Nair in Vijay Hazare Trophy today as Vidarbha face Maharashtra in the second semifinal of tournament.

Paarl Royals chase 159 comfortably to beat MI Cape Town in SA20 2025

Paarl Royals had a field day in the 9th match of the ongoing edition of SA20 on Wednesday (January 15). They defeated the star studded MI Cape Town by six wickets chasing down 159 runs with an over to spare.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders register first win of ILT20 2025, beat Sharjah Warriorz by 30 runs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders managed to register their first win of the International League T20 2025 yesterday. They breezed past Shajrah Warriorz comfortably winning the match by 30 runs.

Top seed Jannik Sinner to face unseeded Tristan Schoolkate in Australian Open today

No.1 seeded Jannik Sinner will be in action today in Australian Open. He will face unseeded Tristan Schoolkate in the Grand Slam even today in the second round.

Brisbane Heat to lock horns against Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League