India TV Sports Wrap on January 10: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India women face Ireland women in the first ODI of the three-match series in Rajkot as they prepare for the upcoming ODI World Cup in 2025. Harmanpreet Kaur and Renuka Singh Thakur have been rested, while Shafali Verma is still not in the squad. The SA20 2025 is underway. On a blockbuster opening day, MI Cape Town defeated defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the first match of the day. All of that and more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Delano Potgieter's all-round show guides MI Cape Town to big win over Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20

Delano Potgieter scored 25 from 12 balls and picked up a five-wicket haul in MI Cape Town's 97-run win over Sunrisers Eastern Cape

KL Rahul seeks break for England series, likely to be rested for white-ball contests: Report

Indian batter KL Rahul has asked for a break from the England white-ball series, but is available for selection in the Champions Trophy

Rangpur Riders chase down 26, second-most runs in 20th over in T20s after Nurul Hasan's carnage

Nurul Hasan go big in 20th over to power Rangpur Riders to last-ball win over Fortune Barishal in BPL 2025

India women face Ireland women in opening ODI of three-match series in Rajkot

Smriti Mandhana will lead India in absence of Harmanpreet Kaur in ODI series against Ireland

Yuzvendra Chahal drops cryptic post amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal shared another cryptic social media post amid rumours of divorce with Dhanashree

Amad Diallo, Man United forward, pens contract extension to 2030

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has signed a contract extension with the club till 2030

Ronaldo's penalty, Mane's brace power Al-Nassr to 3-1 win over Al-Okhdood

Al-Nassr defeated Al-Okhdoo 3-1 after Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty and Mane's twin-strike

Malaysia Super 1000: Satwik-Chirag enter quarters, Treesa-Gayatri out in RO16

Indian star pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have made their way into the quarterfinals, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have been knocked out

HS Prannoy out in second round of Malaysia Super 1000 after losing to Li Shifeng

HS Prannoy lost the second-round clash in the Malaysia Super 1000 to China's Li Shifeng

West Indies to face Pakistan A in warm-up match ahead of Test series