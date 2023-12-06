India TV Sports Wrap on December 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India will take on England in the first women's T20I of a three-match series while Brian Lara has made a huge prediction about the young Indian star

The Indian women's cricket team will be back in action in Mumbai as they take on England in a three-match T20 series starting December 6. This will be the first time the Women in Blue will be in action since the Asian Games 2023 and it will also be a dress rehearsal against the two best teams ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. On the other hand, Faf du Plessis is likely to be on the return to international cricket bandwagon and Glenn Maxwell has said that he will keep playing IPL till he can walk. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India women's cricket team is back in action after more than two months

The Indian women's cricket team will be kicking off its preparations for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh next year, with a couple of T20 series at home. First up, it's England and the series takes place in Mumbai.

Faf du Plessis drops a hint of a return to international cricket

Things are looking quite positive as far as a comeback to international cricket for former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is concerned as he hinted at that saying he has had talks with the management, coach and selectors and keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, it could be a real possibility.

Brian Lara has made a huge positive prediction about Shubman Gill

It's not as if there haven't been great batters in red-ball cricket in the past or in the current era but a 400 or 500 in an innings has been a bridge too far, which only Brian Lara has been able to achieve and now he has tipped Shubman Gill to break his record.

WFI elections date to be announced after December 8

Suspended by UWW, the Wrestling Federation of India is likely to hold its elections in the near future, with its dates set to be announced after December 8.

5 birthdays - yes, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah among five Indian cricketers to be born on December 6

Five Indian cricketers -Karun Nair, RP Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were born on December 6 along with England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff and New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips. More than wishes, memes and funny reactions are flooding social media.

New Zealand taking on Bangladesh in 2nd Test after losing the first one

After being found out against spin in the first Test, New Zealand are taking on Bangladesh in the second Test and have started well so far having reduced the hosts to four down in the first session.

England aim to bounce back in the second ODI against the West Indies

West Indies shocked England by chasing down 326 runs without breaking much sweat in the first of the three ODIs and the visitors will aim to level the series in the second game and take it to the decider.

Glenn Maxwell says he will play the IPL till the time he can't walk

Glenn Maxwell has voted huge confidence in the Indian Premier League saying that it will be the tournament he will play till his last days in cricket and would keep playing till he can't walk.

Pep Guardiola confident of winning Premier League for 4th time despite winless run

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is confident of his team winning the Premier League for a record fourth time despite three consecutive draws to start.

India T20 squad leave for South Africa

The Indian T20 squad led by Suryakumar Yadav left for South Africa ahead of the three-match T20 series against the Proteas starting December 10.

Latest Cricket News