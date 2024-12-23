India TV Sports Wrap on December 23: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam

The highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is set to be played on February 23 in the UAE in the Champions Trophy. Pakistan defeated South Africa to become the first team ever to whitewash the Proteas at home in ODIs. They won the third and final ODI by 36 runs. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Pakistan scheduled for February 23 in UAE

Even though the official schedule is yet to be announced, it is understood that India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 in the UAE. Their other games against Bangladesh and New Zealand are scheduled on February 20 and March 2

Pakistan become first team to whitewash South Africa at home, win third ODI by 36 runs

Pakistan have defeated South Africa in the third ODI by 36 runs. With this win, they won the series 3-0 becoming the first team to whitewash South Africa at home. Saim Ayub was the star of the game and the series for the visitors as he scored 235 runs with two centuries in three outings.

New Zealand announce T20I and ODI squads for Sri Lanka series, Mumbai Indians star gets call-up

New Zealand have announced their ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka. Bevon Jacobs who was picked by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2025 mega auction, has been picked for the first time in the shortest format.

Manchester United register unwanted Premier League record after 0-3 loss against Bournemouth at home

Manchester United were stunned by Bournemouth at home with a shock 0-3 loss on Sunday, December 22. With just 6 wins in their first 17 league games, the Red Devils find themselves in the 13th position in the points table, in the bottom half for the first time in the Premier League era.

Liverpool thump Tottenham Hotspur 6-3 to strengthen their top-of-the-table position in the Premier League

Liverpool continued their strong run in the Premier League with a solid win over Tottenham Hotspur. They won the clash 6-3 to strengthen their top spot in the Premier League points table.

India Women register their second biggest ODI win over West Indies with victory in first ODI

India Women won the first ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies by a massive margin of 211 runs. After posting 314 runs batting first, India skittled the Caribbean team for just 103 runs.

Rampant Haryana Steelers breeze past U Mumba 47-30 in a one-sided encounter in PKL

Haryana Steelers' brilliant run in the ongoing edition of Pro Kabaddi League continued on Sunday as well. They breezed past U Mumba in a one-sided clash to win 47-30.

Tamil Thalaivas brush aside Bengaluru Bulls 42-32 in PKL

Tamil Thalaivas impressed in crunch moments in the Pro Kabaddi League. They defeated Bengaluru Bulls by 42-32 margin to register a crucial win in the ongoing season.

Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel to share wicketkeeping duties for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Sanju Samson has revealed that he will share the wicketkeeping duties with Dhruv Jurel in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League. Both players were retained by the franchise ahead of the auction.

Abdullah Shafique registers embarrassing record with third consecutive duck in ODIs