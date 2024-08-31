India TV Sports Wrap on August 31: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

Novak Djokovic has crashed out of the US Open following a loss to Alexei Popyrin in the third round of the US Open. On the other hand, Samit Dravid has earned his maiden India U19 call-up for the upcoming multi-format series against Australia at home. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Rahul Dravid's son Samit named in India's U19 squads for multi-format home series against Australia

Samit Dravid, son of former Team India skipper, Rahul Dravid has been named in India's U19 squads for the upcoming multi-format home series against Australia U19.

Alexei Popyrin pips Novak Djokovic in third round to cause major upset in men's singles at US Open

Australia's Alexei Popyrin sent shockwaves through the tennis world as he defeated World No. two Novak Djokovic in the third round of the US Open and knocked him out of the tournament.

Ahmed Shehzad refuses to participate in Champions Cup, accuses PCB of overspending on mentors

Out-of-favour Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad has refused to participate in the upcoming Champions Cup.

Misbah-ul-Haq aims to reduce 'the gap between domestic and international cricket' as mentor in Champions Cup

Misbah wants to bridge the gap between international and domestic cricket in Pakistan.

Bangladesh win toss and elect to field first in second Test against Pakistan

Bangladesh have elected to field first in the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh bring Taskin Ahmed at expense of Shoriful Islam for second Test

Taskin has replaced Shoriful in the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Naseem Shah left out of second Test against Bangladesh

Mir Hamza has replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan's playing XI for the second Test.

Aarti wins Bronze in 10000m race walk to open India's account at World U20 Championships

Aarti ended India's drought at the ongoing World U20 Athletics Championships on Friday as she claimed a bronze medal in the 10000m race walk event.

Casper Ruud beats Shang Juncheng in third round of US Open

Ruud pipped Juncheng 6-7, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the round of 16 at the US Open.

Grigor Dimitrov beats Tallon Griekspoor to advance to round of 16 at US Open