India TV Sports Wrap on August 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Bangladesh are eyeing a historic win over Pakistan in the ongoing Rawalpindi Test. Pakistan still trail Bangladesh by 94 runs and have nine wickets in hand before the resumption of play on day five. On the other hand, Inter Miami defeated Cincinnati to move into the playoffs. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Rawalpindi Test promises thrilling finish

Bangladesh are closer to registering their maiden win over Pakistan in Test cricket history.

Mushfiqur Rahim scores most away Test hundreds for Bangladesh

Mushfiqur Rahim has scored five Test tons away from home - the most by any Bangladesh player in Tests.

Mushfiqur Rahim registers record for most Test runs away from home

Mushfiqur Rahim has now scored the most Test runs (2381) for Bangladesh away from home.

Mushfiqur Rahim registers highest individual score for Bangladesh in Pakistan

With 191 in the first innings of the Rawalpindi Test, Rahim registered the highest individual score for Bangladesh in Pakistan.

Inter Miami beat Cincinnati to qualify for playoffs

Luis Suarez scored to help Inter Miami beat Cincinnati 2-0 and advance into the playoffs of MLC.

Novak Djokovic eyes 25th Grand Slam with US Open on the horizon

After winning the Paris Olympics gold medal, Djokovic is eyeing his 25th Grand Slam as US Open draws closer.

England beat Sri Lanka to take 1-0 lead in Test series

England beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the Old Trafford Test to draw first blood in the series.

England make big stride in WTC points table, surpass Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka

England have moved to the fourth spot on the WTC points table after their win over Sri Lanka in the first Test.

Joe Root surpasses Rahul Dravid on list of batters with most fifties in Tests

Joe Root has moved past Dravid on the list of batters with the most fifties in Tests. Root now has 64 fifties in Tests.

Sri Lanka drop to fifth spot on WTC points table