India TV Sports Wrap on August 21: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Pakistan are taking on Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series in Rawalpindi. On the other hand, England will take on Sri Lanka in the first Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. All of that and more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Pakistan to play Bangladesh in first Test

Pakistan are taking on Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series.

England to host Sri Lanka at Old Trafford

England will play Sri Lanka in the first Test of the three-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester.

ICC Chairman Election: Greg Barclay opts out of third term, all eyes on BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Greg Barclay has opted out of the third term and there are chances that the BCCI secretary Jay Shah may file his nomination for the post.

Jannik Sinner escapes ban despite testing positive for prohibited substance

Jannik Sinner has escaped a ban despite testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid named Clostebol twice.

ICC moves women's T20 World Cup out of Bangladesh to the UAE

The ICC has moved the Women's T20 World Cup out of Bangladesh to the UAE.

England players to pay homage to Graham Thorpe during Old Trafford Test vs Sri Lanka

England players will pay tribute to Graham Thorpe during the Old Trafford Test against Sri Lanka.

Ollie Pope to lead England against Sri Lanka in Old Trafford Test

Ollie Pope will captain England against Sri Lanka during the Old Trafford Test.

Northeast United FC take on Army Sports Control Board in Durand Cup

Northeast United FC will take the field against Army Sports Control Board in the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup.

East Bengal to face Shillong Lajong in Durand Cup

East Bengal will square off against Shillong Lajong in the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup.

D Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa to compete in Sinquefield Cup tournament