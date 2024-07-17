India TV Poll Result: Can Shubman Gill prove to be a better captain for Team India in the future?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during the Test team practice in Ranki on February 21, 2024

Indian cricket team kicked off a new chapter in T20 format with a dominant series win against Zimbabwe last week. With the veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bidding farewell to the shortest format, the youngsters stepped up to build a new-look Indian side on the Zimbabwe tour.

Shubman Gill led the young Indian side on the Zimbwbe tour after being snubbed for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad. India lost the opening match of the five-match series in Harare but made a stunning comeback by winning the remaining four games in a row.

Captaining the team in international cricket for the first time, Gill shone with a bat but also impressed everyone with his leadership skills against Zimbabwe. Gill displayed a calm and mature nature while handling difficult situations and was praised for his leadership skills after the tour.

Since, Rohit's retirement from the T20Is, the fans are wondering over India's next T20 captain. India next travel to Sri Lanka for three T20Is and three ODIs starting on July 27. Fans are eagerly awaiting the team selection and the new captain's name.

Gill's name surfaced after reports of Hardik Pandya's potential unavailability for Sri Lanka emerged in the media recently. Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah are also in contention but the latter is likely to be rested for the Sri Lanka tour as India face a busy red-ball cricket schedule this year.

Can Shubman Gill prove to be a better captain for Team India in the future?

We at India TV ran a poll to understand fans' opinions on, "Can Shubman Gill prove to be a better captain for Team India in the future?" Over 8,000 users answered our poll but fans were split with their opinions.

Almost 45% of fans agreed that Gill would be a better captain for India in the future while 42% of people said no. The 13% fans were not able to decide as many believe there are better options suitable for the captaincy role in T20Is.

India TV Poll Result (Total votes - 8301)

Yes - 45%

No - 42%

Can't Say - 13%