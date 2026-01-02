India to play additional T20Is during their Test tour to Sri Lanka to help cyclone-hit regions: Report India are set to tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series later in August. They will now also reportedly play additional T20Is in Sri Lanka in support of relief and recovery efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.

New Delhi:

India will reportedly play additional T20I matches in Sri Lanka during their Test tour to the island nation later this year in August. This comes as a goodwill gesture of support for relief and recovery efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.

The development was confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket chairman Shammi Silva, who stated that the extra matches will be played when India tour the island nation for the Test series.

He also stated that the Men in Blue playing T20Is in Sri Lanka reflects India's solidarity with the island nation. Silva also revealed that India had earlier agreed to tour Sri Lanka in December 2025 to play in two T20Is to help raise funds for cyclone relief. However, those plans were washed out due to time constraints.

“There was willingness from India to come down at the end of December to play two T20Is to raise funds, but there was simply no time to organise it, especially with no broadcaster available,” Silva said as quoted by dailymirror.lk.

India's schedule for 2026

As it usually happens, India have an action-packed schedule lined up for 2026. The Men in Blue will be in action as early as on January 11 for the start of a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. They will face the Kiwis in a five-match T20I series as part of their final preparations for their T20 World Cup title defence in February and March.

India will travel to England for a white-ball series with five T20Is and three ODIs, before the Men in Blue tour to Sri Lanka for the Tests and now reportedly for additional T20Is in August.

Check Men's schedule for 2026:

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara - 11 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot - 14 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 18 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur - 21 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur - 23 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati - 25 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 28 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram - 31 January 2026

February 2026: T20 World Cup 2026

India vs USA at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 7 February 2026

India vs Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on 12 February 2026

India vs Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on 15 February 2026

India vs Netherlands at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on 18 February 2026

Super 8 matches and knockouts from 21 February - March 8 If India qualify)

June 2026 - Afghanistan Tour of India

India play 3 ODIs + 1 Test against Afghanistan at home.

July 2026 — India Tour of England (White-Ball Series)

England vs India

T20Is

1 Jul – 1st T20I – Durham

4 Jul – 2nd T20I – Manchester

7 Jul – 3rd T20I – Nottingham

9 Jul – 4th T20I – Bristol

11 Jul – 5th T20I – Southampton

ODIs

14 Jul – 1st ODI – Birmingham

16 Jul – 2nd ODI – Cardiff

19 Jul – 3rd ODI – London (Lord’s)

August 2026 - Sri Lanka Tour (Test Series)

India tour Sri Lanka for 2 Tests (part of World Test Championship) - dates to be announced

September 2026 - Afghanistan Tour (T20Is)

India play 3 T20Is in Afghanistan or neutral venues (details TBA)

September – October 2026 - West Indies Tour of India

India host West Indies for:

3 ODIs

5 T20Is (Exact dates/venues TBD)

Oct – Nov 2026 — India Tour of New Zealand

India tour New Zealand for:

2 Tests

3 ODIs

5 T20Is (dates/venues TBD)

December 2026 — Sri Lanka Tour of India

India host Sri Lanka for:

3 ODIs

3 T20Is (Schedule & venues to be confirmed)

Indian women's cricket team schedule

Feb – Mar 2026 - Tour of Australia

Away — multi-format series vs Australia Women

3 T20Is – 15, 19 & 21 Feb 2026 (Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide)

3 ODIs – 24, 27 Feb & 1 Mar 2026 (Brisbane & Hobart)

Only Test – 6–9 Mar 2026 (Perth)

May - Early June 2026 - Tour of England (WT20Is)

Away - short white-ball series vs England Women

3 WT20Is – 28 May, 30 May & 2 June 2026 (Venues include Chelmsford, Bristol and Taunton).

12 June – 5 July 2026 — ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (England)

Hosted in England & Wales

India Women are in the group stage, and their group matches include:

Sun, 14 Jun 2026 – vs Pakistan, Birmingham (7:00 pm IST)

Wed, 17 Jun 2026 – vs TBA, Leeds (7:00 pm IST)

Sun, 21 Jun 2026 – vs South Africa, Manchester (7:00 pm IST)

Thu, 25 Jun 2026 – vs TBA, Manchester (7:00 pm IST)

Sun, 28 Jun 2026 – vs Australia, Lord’s (7:00 pm IST)

July 2026 — One-off Test vs England at Lord’s

A historic Women’s Test Match

10–13 July 2026 — England Women vs India Women at Lord’s, London

October 2026 — India vs Zimbabwe Women

Home series

3 ODIs & 3 T20Is in India

Dec 2026 – Jan 2027 — South Africa Tour of India

Home

1 Test, 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is

This series starts in December 2026 and may run into January 2027.