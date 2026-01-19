India to face arch-rivals Pakistan twice on this day! Know all details inside India vs Pakistan is always a notable fixture in any multination tournament like Asia Cup and World Cup. The arch-rivals are set to face each other next month in the T20 World Cup. On the same day, the two teams will lock horns in an altogether different competition. Here are the details:

New Delhi:

India vs Pakistan fixtures have always been a treat not only for the fans but also for the broadcasters. The arch-rivals don't play bilaterals anymore but they face each other in the Asia Cup and the World Cup in T20I and ODI formats. They also lock horns against each other in a multination tournament across different levels of the sport. While the world is aware of the upcoming India-Pakistan faceoff in the T20 World Cup on February 15, the arch-rivals will face off together in the Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup on the same day.

However, the timing of these two matches are completely different. The women's teams in the Rising Stars Asia Cup will lock horns at 12:30 PM IST in Bangkok, Thailand, the senior men's teams of India and Pakistan are scheduled to face each other at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from 7 PM IST.

When will Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup start?

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the schedule of the said tournament today and will commence on Februaary 13. India and Pakistan have once again been kept in the same group, as the 'A' teams will participate in the competition. A total of eight teams are featuring in the tournament and they have been divided into two groups of four each. The main teams of the UAE and Nepal are grouped with India and Pakistan in Group A, while Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Malaysia and Thailand form Group B.

Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, Thailand, will host all the matches in the tournament. Two matches will be played on each day of the tournament, with the opening game commencing at 8 AM IST, and the second match will start at 12:30 PM IST. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, which are scheduled to take place on February 20, with the final on February 22.

Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026

Group A - India A, Pakistan A, UAE, Nepal

Group B - Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Malaysia, Thailand

Schedule

February 13 - Pakistan A vs Nepal (9:30 AM IST)

February 13 - India A vs UAE (12:30 PM IST)

February 14 - Malaysia vs Thailand (9:30 AM IST)

February 14 - Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A (12:30 PM IST)

February 15 - UAE vs Nepal (9:30 AM IST)

February 15 - India A vs Pakistan A (12:30 PM IST)

February 16 - Sri Lanka A vs Malaysia (9:30 AM IST)

February 16 - Bangladesh A vs Thailand (12:30 PM IST)

February 17 - India A vs Nepal (9:30 AM IST)

February 17 - Pakistan A vs UAE (12:30 PM IST)

February 18 - Bangladesh A vs Malaysia (9:30 AM IST)

February 18 - Sri Lanka A vs Thailand (12:30 PM IST)

February 20 - Semifinal 1 (9:30 AM IST)

February 20 - Semifinal 2 (12:30 PM IST)

February 22 - Final (12:30 PM IST)

