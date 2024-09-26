India's Test record in Kanpur: Highest total, biggest win, last match result and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Green Park in Kanpur

After dominating the red-soil surface in Chennai, the Indian cricket team shifts its focus to Kanpur's black soil surface for the second Test match against Bangladesh starting on Friday, September 27. Kanpur's Green Park is hosting only the second Test match since November 2009 so let's take a look at the history and numbers at this iconic venue.

India have an impressive Test record in Kanpur with seven wins in 23 matches played so far. India's last defeat at this venue came against West Indies in October 1983. India have won five of their last seven Test matches after recording just 2 wins in the first 16 matches at this venue.

India's Test record in Kanpur

Test Matches India Won India Lost Draws 23 7 3 13

Green Park, Kanpur Venue Stats (Test)

Total Matches - 23

Matches won batting first - 7

Matches won bowling first - 3

Average 1st innings Score - 370

Average 2nd innings Score - 322

Average 3rd innings Score - 253

Average 4th innings Score - 137

Highest total recorded - 676/7 by India vs Sri Lanka in 1986

Lowest total recorded - 105/10 by Australia vs India in 1959

Highest score chased - 83/2 by India vs New Zealand in 1999

Lowest score defended - 105/10 by Australia vs India in 1959

Biggest win - inns & 144 runs by India vs Sri Lanka in 2009

What happened in the last Test match in Kanpur?

India last played a Test match at Green Park against New Zealand in November 2021 where the visitors pulled off a dramatic last-day draw to avoid a defeat.

Shreyas Iyer registered a brilliant century on his Test debut to help India post a 345 total in the first innings. Fast bowlers Tim Southee and Jyle Jamieson dominated for the Kiwis with a combined eight wickets. India managed to take a narrow 49-run lead after bowling out New Zealand to 296 in their first innings with Axar Patel claiming a five-fer.

India declared their second innings on 234 for 7, setting a 284-run target for New Zealand in the closing stages of Day 4. New Zealand never threatened to chase down a manageable target as the Indian spinners dominated the last day but were not able to claim all ten wickets.

Due to bad light and visibility concerns, the officials called for the stumps 12 minutes before when India needed just one wicket to win the game and Kiwis were struggling to 165 for 9 in 98 overs.