India surpass Pakistan in huge T20 World Cup record tally after cakewalk win over Ireland

The Indian cricket team has surpassed Pakistan in a huge record tally in the T20 World Cup with their cakewalk win over Ireland in New York on Wednesday, June 5. The Men in Blue began their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a thumping eight-wicket win at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in the Group A clash.

India have surpassed Pakistan in the huge record tally in the T20 WC history. This was the Men in Blue's 29th win in the tournament history (including the Super Over win over Pakistan). The Men in Green have 28 wins in the tournament.

Most wins in T20 World Cups (including Super Over wins):

1 - Sri Lanka: 32 wins in 52 matches

2 - India: 29 wins in 46 matches

3 - Pakistan: 28 wins in 47 matches

4 - Australia: 25 wins in 40 matches

5 - South Africa: 25 wins in 41 matches

The bowling group made merry of the lopsided conditions on offer in New York as Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah ran through the Irish batting line-up. Pandya picked up three wickets for 27 in his four overs, while Arshdeep and Bumrah picked two each.

The batting group came strong with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opening for the second time together in T20Is. While Kohli could not make much of his chance, falling for 1 from five balls with the team on 22, Rohit went strong on a challenging surface. Laced with three sixes and four fours, the Indian captain made 52 from 37 balls before retiring hurt.

Rohit smoked a fifty but left the field after it as he was hit on the arm a little earlier. The Indian captain was probably in some discomfort when the ball hit him in the 9th over but he contined batting and stuck two sixes and and a four in the next eight balls before leaving the field in the 11th over.

Rishabh Pant consolidated his spot at No.3 with another stroke-filled 36 from 26 balls with Shivam Dube going unbeaten on nought as India reached home in 12.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.