India suffer second-largest Women's T20 World Cup defeat to New Zealand, semifinal hopes take hit

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Jemimah Rodrigues.

The Indian women's cricket team suffered its second-largest defeat in T20 World Cups the Women in Blue lost their 2024 World Cup opener to New Zealand by 58 runs. In reply to 161, India were folded for just 102.

India were handed a target of 161 by the White Ferns on a pitch that seemed to be slow. The Indians were never in the run-chase with the highest individual scorer being captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who made 15. Lea Tahuhu showed her experience and was the pick of the bowlers. She scalped 3/15 in her four overs to lead the charge with the ball. Spinners Eden Carson and Amelia Kerr and medium pacer Rosemary Mair shared the five other wickets.

With the loss, India's semifinal hopes have taken a hit in the first game itself. The two groups feature five teams each with two from each making it to the next stage. India have to face the three-time reigning Champions Australia along with Asian champions Sri Lanka in the matches to follow. Any further hiccup might well cost them a spot in the semis.

With this win, New Zealand have ended their 10-match losing streak.

More to follow...