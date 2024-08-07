India suffer ODI series loss against Sri Lanka for first time since 1997 after huge defeat in decider

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli during the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on August 8, 2024

Sri Lanka ended their long wait for an ODI series win after clinching a huge 110-run victory in the third match against India in Colombo on Wednesday. An impressive all-round performance helped Sri Lanka defend 248 runs to seal the three-match series by 2-0.

Playing their last ODI match of 2024, the Indian cricket team witnessed another collapse after a strong start from skipper Rohit Sharma. The young spin all-rounder Dunith Wellalage picked five big wickets to bowl out India to 138 and helped Sri Lanka register a bilateral ODI series win against India for the first time since August 1997.

After failing to chase down low-score targets in the first two matches, India brought Riyan Parag and Rishan Pant into their playing eleven. Sri Lanka won the crucial toss again and replaced Akila Dananjaya with ace spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Batting first, openers Avishka Fernando and Pathum Nissanka gave Sri Lanka a sensational start with an 89-run stand for the opening wicket. Nissanka missed out on his fifty after being dismissed by Axar Patel but Sri Lanka stayed ahead with Avishka and Kusal adding 82 runs for the second wicket.

The debutant Riyan Parag, the sixth-bowling option, gave India a breakthrough by denying Avishka his century by just four runs and then Sri Lanka witnessed a big collapse. Kusal added 59 runs but the rest of the batters struggled to finish strong as Sri Lanka were restricted from 171/1 to 248/7. Parag picked three wickets for 54 to emerge as India's best bowler while Mohammed Siraj endured a tough day by leaking 78 runs in his nine overs.

Chasing a challenging total, Rohit Sharma gave India a quickfire start from the one end but Sri Lanka were quick to take control. Avishka bowled out Shubman Gill in the fifth over to give Sri Lanka an opening and then India never stood a chance against the hosts spinner.

Wellalage produced his career-best figures of five for 27 while Theekshana and last game's hero Jeffrey Vandersay picked two wickets each. Rohit was the top-scorer with 35 runs and Washington added 30 runs in the closing stages but the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were disappointing at R Premadasa Stadium.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando.