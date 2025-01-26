India storm into semifinals of U19 Women's World Cup 2025 after beating Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN/X Indian women's cricket team players.

Niki Prasad's Indian team entered the semifinals of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 after winning over Bangladesh in a Super Six Group 1 match.

India, unbeaten in the tournament, defeated Bangladesh in a rain-hit game at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur. They chased down 65 in only 7.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Vaishnavi Sharma was the star with the ball once again for India as she picked 3/15 in her four overs, while others rallied around her. She is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with nine scalps to her name.

With the bat, opener Gongadi Trisha gave the Women in Blue a rollicking start before she was caught at 40 off 31 balls. They had lost G Kamalini earlier, but the pair of Sanika Chalke and captain Niki took India home with no further jitters.

India has become the third team to reach the semifinals, after Australia and South Africa. The Proteas were the first to book their place in the last four, progressing into the semis after beating Ireland in their opening Super Six fixture in Group 2.

The Aussies then marched into the last four after making light work of the West Indies in their first Super Six fixture. The Aussies are on second spot in Group 1 currently, behind India on NRR. Both teams have three wins in three matches but India hold the top spot with an NRR of 6.009 as compared to 2.176 of Australia.

For the unversed, teams carry points and outcomes from the group stage to the Super Six of the teams that make their way into the Super Six. India defeated Sri Lanka, West Indies and Malaysia in Group A and carried the outcomes of their wins over Sri Lanka and West Indies into the Super Six as they are the ones who made their way into the next stage alongside India from Group A.

India will be facing Scotland now in their final Super Six fixture before the semis load in. The Aussies will be up against Sri Lanka in their last Super Six clash.