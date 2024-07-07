India shatter Pakistan and Australia's all-time T20I record with 100-run win over Zimbabwe

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI, GETTY India and Pakistan cricket teams.

Shubman Gill's India bounced back in emphatic fashion after their loss in the opening T20I to beat Zimbabwe in the second T20I by 100 runs. The newly-crowned T20 Champions bowled out Zimbabwe for 134 in the second game and leveled the five-match series 1-1.

With this win, India have shattered Pakistan's all-time record in T20Is. This was India's fifth win of 100+ run margins, taking them past Pakistan and Australia. The Men in Green and Aussies both have four wins of 100+ runs, followed by England and Afghanistan with three wins each of this margin. India's five wins of 100+ runs are the most among the top 10 teams in the format.

Most 100+ runs wins in T20Is:

India - 5 wins

Pakistan - 4 wins

Australia - 4 wins

England - 3 wins

Afghanistan - 3 wins

India's largest win (by run margins) in the format is 168, which came against New Zealand in Ahmedabad last year. They have defeated Ireland by 143 runs, South Africa by 106 and Afghanistan by 101 runs.

In the game against Zimbabwe, the Men in Blue decided to bat first after winning the toss, unlike what they did in the first T20I after winning the toss.

The pitch was the same where the previous match was played but the Men in Blue batted like a champion side, especially in the last 10 overs. After making 74/1 in their first 10 overs, the visitors ramped up a world-record 160 runs in the second half of the innings, mainly due to Abhishek Sharma's 100, Ruturaj Gaikwad's 77 and Rinku Singh's 48.

They made 160 runs at a whopping run rate of 16 and shattered the record for most runs scored in the second half of a T20I match. The record previously belonged to Sri Lanka, who made 159 in the last 10 overs against Kenya in 2007.

For his blistering 46-ball century, Abhishek was named the Player of the Match. "I think it was a pretty good performance by me, the defeat we had yesterday, it wasn't easy for us. I felt today it was my day and I made it count. I feel T20 is about momentum and I took it to the end. Special mention to the coaches, captains and the team management to keep confidence. I always feel that as a youngster if it's your day, you have to express yourself. We were talking after every over and he (Ruturaj) said to me that you should take it on. I always believe in my ability, if it's in my arc and even if it's the first ball, I will go after it," Abhishek said after the win.