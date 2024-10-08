India's T20I record in Delhi: Highest total, biggest win, last match result and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India completely dominated Bangladesh in the first T20I played in Gwalior chasing down 128 runs in just 11.5 overs. The focus now shifts to Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi where the second of the three-match series is scheduled for October 9 (Wednesday). India last played a T20I at this venue against South Africa two years ago.

The men in blue do not boast of a great record in Delhi in the shortest format losing two out of three matches. Interestingly, India have lost to Bangladesh as well back in 2019 and the other loss came against South Africa when the team last played at the venue. Bangladesh had chased the 149-run target five years ago with Mushfiqur Rahim scoring an unbeaten half-century.

India's only win in Delhi came seven years ago in 2017 against New Zealand when they defended 202 runs easily.

India's T20I record in Delhi

T20Is Played India Won India Lost Tie/NR 3 1 2 -

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Venue Stats (T20I)

Total Matches - 13

Matches won batting first - 4

Matches won bowling first - 9

Average 1st innings Score - 139

Average 2nd innings Score - 133

Highest total recorded - 212/3 by South Africa vs India

Lowest total recorded - 120/10 by Sri Lanka vs South Africa

Highest score chased - 212/3 by South Africa vs India

Lowest score defended - 96/7 by India Women vs Pakistan Women

Biggest win - 53 runs by India vs New Zealand in 2017 and 8 wickets by South Africa vs Sri Lanka in 2016

What happened in the last T20I played by India in Delhi?

India last played a T20I in Delhi two years ago against South Africa and ended up losing it. After losing the toss, India posted a mammoth total of 211 runs on the board in their 20 overs. Ishan Kishan smashed 76 runs off 48 deliveries opening the innings Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 31 off just 12 balls. In the chase, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller played special knocks of unbeaten 75 and 64 to help South Africa chased down the total with five balls and seven wickets in hand.

Having won at the venue seven years ago, will team India break the trend and register their second win in Delhi?