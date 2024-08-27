Tuesday, August 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India's matches at ICC Women's T20 World Cup; Harmanpreet Kaur and Co chase history in UAE

India's matches at ICC Women's T20 World Cup; Harmanpreet Kaur and Co chase history in UAE

India have suffered plenty of heartbreaks in the recent ICC events. They failed to go past Australia in the semifinals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 despite having their noses in front for the larger part of the game.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2024 9:25 IST
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.

India will approach the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with the aim to clinch the silverware which has eluded them thus far. However, the task will be tougher than what it was going to be earlier when the tournament was staged in Bangladesh.

India like many other teams participating in the tournament have not played a single game in the UAE which is now going to host the entire tournament in October.

The Women in Blue are placed third on the ICC Women's T20I team rankings with a total of 261 points. It proves that they have consistently played well against various oppositions in the recent past.

The T20 world champions Australia are at the top of the ladder with 294 rating points and their Ashes rivals England are second with 285 rating points.

India are a part of Group A alongside six-time champions Australia, arch-rivals Pakistan, Asian neighbours Sri Lanka and the White Ferns.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will begin its campaign against New Zealand on October 4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The game against White Ferns will be followed by the most anticipated clash of the tournament as the Women in Blue will take on Pakistan on October 6 in Dubai.

The Indian team will then get a two-day break and face Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 9. Sri Lanka recently defeated India in the final of the ACC Women's Asia Cup and therefore it won't be an easy game for Harmanpreet and Co.

India's last group-stage encounter will witness their clash with the defending champions Australia on October 13 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The first semifinal of the marquee tournament will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 17 whereas the second semifinal will be played a day later on the 18th in Sharjah.

The summit clash will be played on October 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India's schedule for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Date Match Venue
October 4 India vs New Zealand Dubai
October 6 India vs Pakistan Dubai
October 9 India vs Sri Lanka Dubai
October 13 India vs Australia Sharjah
October 17 Semifinal 1 Dubai
October 18 Semifinal 2 Sharjah
October 20 Final Dubai

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement