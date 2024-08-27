India's matches at ICC Women's T20 World Cup; Harmanpreet Kaur and Co chase history in UAE

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.

India will approach the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with the aim to clinch the silverware which has eluded them thus far. However, the task will be tougher than what it was going to be earlier when the tournament was staged in Bangladesh.

India like many other teams participating in the tournament have not played a single game in the UAE which is now going to host the entire tournament in October.

The Women in Blue are placed third on the ICC Women's T20I team rankings with a total of 261 points. It proves that they have consistently played well against various oppositions in the recent past.

The T20 world champions Australia are at the top of the ladder with 294 rating points and their Ashes rivals England are second with 285 rating points.

India are a part of Group A alongside six-time champions Australia, arch-rivals Pakistan, Asian neighbours Sri Lanka and the White Ferns.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will begin its campaign against New Zealand on October 4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The game against White Ferns will be followed by the most anticipated clash of the tournament as the Women in Blue will take on Pakistan on October 6 in Dubai.

The Indian team will then get a two-day break and face Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 9. Sri Lanka recently defeated India in the final of the ACC Women's Asia Cup and therefore it won't be an easy game for Harmanpreet and Co.

India's last group-stage encounter will witness their clash with the defending champions Australia on October 13 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The first semifinal of the marquee tournament will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 17 whereas the second semifinal will be played a day later on the 18th in Sharjah.

The summit clash will be played on October 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India's schedule for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup