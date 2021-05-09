India's bowling unit has created major headaches for oppositions: Mohammed Shami

Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami feels that the present Indian bowling unit has left oppositions confused over the type of wicket to prepare for a Test against India. Shami has been included for the tour of England after suffering from an injury that he had incurred during the Australia Test series last December.

Shami, in conversation with Cricbuzz, added that opponents have been aware of India's strong batting line-up but they now fear their bowlers too.

"I have always felt this way. Be it our spinners or our pacers our unit is such that it confuses those foreign teams as to the kind of wicket they should prepare for us. If they give us a spinning track they know that Indians are famous for their spinners, but today, even if they give us a seaming track they are aware that India pacers are not going to let them breathe. The unit has created major headaches to oppositions.

"They know our batting might but now they are troubled by the bowlers too, unable to understand how they should manage our bowlers. 'Should we give a spinning track or seaming track, they are confused.' We accept that we have 3-4 quality spinners and 3-4 quality pacers, now you give us whatever you want to," Shami told Cricbuzz.

India will be playing the World Test Championship in Southampton on July 18 against New Zealand before taking on England in a five-match Test series.

India had lost to England in their last Test tour, by a 1-4 margin in August 2018. And since then have lost just one more in their next eight contests. While the wins include two back-to-back tour victories against Australia, they lost to Kane Williamson's men in New Zealand in February 2019.