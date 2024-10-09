India register their biggest win in Women's T20 World Cup, knock Sri Lanka out of semifinal race

Follow us on Image Source : AP Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

The Indian cricket team has registered its biggest win in the Women's T20 World Cup history after thrashing Sri Lanka by 82 runs on Wednesday, October 9. The Women in Blue have taken their Net run rate past New Zealand and Pakistan and now rank second in the Group A points table.

India needed to beat the Sri Lankan side by a margin of more than 45 to take their NRR past the White Ferns and they did so comprehensively. They have also gone past Pakistan's NRR with this win and are second in Group A, only behind Australia. This is India's biggest win in T20 World Cups, bettering their previous largest victory of 79 runs in the 2014 World Cup.

India's biggest wins in Women's T20 World Cups:

1 - 82 run-win against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2024

2 - 79-run win against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2014

3 - 72-run win against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2016

4 - 71-run win against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2010

5 - 52-run win against Ireland in T20 World Cup 2018

The Indian team won the toss and opted to bat first. The Women in Blue turned their 'A' game on with the bat as both the openers - Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma made merry. The two openers took to a strong start and set a good platform for others to follow. Mandhana, who was not quick off the blocks, made 50 from 38, while Shafali scored 43 from 40 deliveries.

After the openers departed in quick succession, pressure came on the Indians but captain Harmanpreet Kaur struck a blistering half-century. She made 52 from 27 balls to take India to 172.

In the run-chase, the Women in Blue kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals. Renuka Sigh struck first, removing Vishmi Gunaratne for a two-ball duck in the first over. Shreyanka Patil then got the big fish and Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu in the next over before Renuka struck again and got Harshitha Samarawickrama. This left Sri Lanka in a big hole at 6/3 after 2.2 overs. The Asian champions kept playing catch-up since this and despite Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani and Ama Kanchana's fightback, they could avoid the inevitable. The Sri Lankan side was bowled out for just 90. This third loss also ensures Sri Lanka are out of the semifinal race.

Arundhati Reddy and Asha Sobhana ended the day with identical figures of 3/19 each from their four overs.