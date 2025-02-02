India register second-biggest win in T20Is after Abhishek Sharma's carnage against England, bag series 4-1

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Abhishek Sharma was the star for India.

India hammered down England in the fifth and final T20I in Mumbai to register their second-biggest win in T20Is. The Men in Blue thrashed England by 150 runs to bag the series 4-1.

Abhishek Sharma was the star for the Indian team as his jaw-dropping 135-run knock from 34 balls set up the big win for the hosts. India have wrapped up the five-match series by dropping just one game. Abhishek toyed with the bowlers in his record-laden knock.

The Southpaw toyed with records as he slammed the second-fastest fifty by an Indian and then the second-fastest ton by any of his compatriots during his carnage. During his carnage, Abhishek broke the record for most sixes by an Indian batter in a T20I innings. The record was previously held jointly by Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson.

Most sixes by an Indian in a T20I innings:

Abhishek Sharma: 13 sixes vs England in 2025

Rohit Sharma: 10 sixes vs Sri Lanka in 2017

Sanju Samson: 10 sixes vs South Africa in 2024

Tilak Varma: 10 sixes vs South Africa in 2024

Suryakumar Yadav: 9 sixes vs Sri Lanka in 2023

This is also the highest score by an Indian player in a T20I ever, going past Shubman Gill's 126-run knock against New Zealand in 2023.

Highest score by an Indian in a T20I innings:

1 - Abhishek Sharma: 135 vs England in 2025

2 - Shubman Gill: 126* vs New Zealand in 2023

3 - Ruturaj Gaikwad: 123* vs Australia in 2023

4 - Virat Kohli: 122* vs Afghanistan in 2022

5 - Rohit Sharma: 121* vs Afghanistan in 2024

After Abhishek's show, the Indian bowlers complemented him well. With England looking to go all or nothing, they kept perishing to the hosts. Mohammed Shami picked three wickets in his second game on return from injury. Abhishek also struck twice, while Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Dube also got two wickets each.

India bagged the series 4-1 with their only loss coming in the third T20I in Rajkot. The Three Lions had no answers for them. Their batting faced big challenges against the Indian spinners and had hardly any reply.