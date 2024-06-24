Monday, June 24, 2024
     
India qualify for T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal after Rohit Sharma's heroics against Australia

Captain Rohit Sharma's 92 runs off 41 balls innings helped India to post their highest-ever T20I total against Australia in T20 World Cup history. Australia started well but needed to chase the target inside 15.3 overs to qualify for the semifinal.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2024 23:30 IST
IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : PTI Indian players celebrating during the IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 game in St Lucia on June 24, 2024

India secured the semifinal berth of the T20 World Cup 2024 during their last Super 8 game against Australia in Gros Islet on Monday, June 24. Rohit Sharma's 92 off just 41 balls helped India post a big total of 205 and Australia failed to chase it inside 15.3 overs resulting in India securing an automatic qualification before the game ended. 

India became the third team after England and South Africa to qualify for the semifinal. Australia and Afghanistan battle for the remaining spot as the latter face Bangladesh in the last Super 8 round game on Tuesday. 

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

More to follow...

