India qualify for T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal after Rohit Sharma's heroics against Australia

India secured the semifinal berth of the T20 World Cup 2024 during their last Super 8 game against Australia in Gros Islet on Monday, June 24. Rohit Sharma's 92 off just 41 balls helped India post a big total of 205 and Australia failed to chase it inside 15.3 overs resulting in India securing an automatic qualification before the game ended.

India became the third team after England and South Africa to qualify for the semifinal. Australia and Afghanistan battle for the remaining spot as the latter face Bangladesh in the last Super 8 round game on Tuesday.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

More to follow...