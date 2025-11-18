India qualify for semi-finals of Rising Stars Asia Cup, beat Oman by six wickets in Doha India A reached the Rising Stars Asia Cup semifinals with a six-wicket win over Oman A. Harsh Dubey’s unbeaten 53 guided a comfortable chase of 136 after disciplined bowling restricted Oman. India A will face the Group A topper, with a potential final vs Pakistan A looming.

Doha:

India booked their place in the semifinals of the Rising Stars Asia Cup with a commanding six-wicket win over Oman on Tuesday, November 18. They bounced back strongly after their earlier defeat to Pakistan, which put the team in a tense situation. The result now ensures the Jitesh Sharma-led side remains firmly in contention for a spot in the final, where a possible rematch with Pakistan awaits.

Tasked with winning to stay alive in the tournament, India A delivered a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Oman A to 135 for seven in their 20 overs. The attack operated with impressive control, with Suyash Sharma’s economical spell of 2 for 12 in four overs standing out. Gurjapneet Singh also chipped in with two wickets, while Oman A relied heavily on Wasim Ali, whose unbeaten 54 provided the backbone of their innings.

India A’s chase began on a shaky note despite an early reprieve for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was dropped on four but managed only 12 from 13 deliveries. Priyansh Arya followed soon after for 10, leaving the side needing stability in the middle overs. Naman Dhir offered momentum with a brisk 30 off 19 balls before falling, but his positive intent ensured India A stayed ahead of the required rate.

Harsh Dubey hits maiden T20 half-century

The innings then belonged to Harsh Dubey, who was promoted to number four and made full use of the opportunity. Displaying composure and clean striking, the southpaw crafted an unbeaten 53 off 44 balls, his maiden fifty in T20 cricket. Nehal Wadhera played the supporting role with 23 off 24, stitching together a steady partnership that took India A comfortably past the target in 17.5 overs.

Dubey’s innings not only anchored the chase but also demonstrated the batting depth and adaptability within the squad, reinforcing India A’s credentials heading deeper into the tournament.

With this win, India A finished second in their group and will now face the Group A topper in the first semifinal on Friday. Pakistan A, who have already secured qualification, will contest the other semifinal later the same day. If both teams progress, they will meet in what promises to be a high-stakes final on November 23.