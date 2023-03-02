India on brink of breaking 141-year-old record in Indore Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India celebrates

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is currently being played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. On the second day, the men in blue got bundled out by scoring just 163 runs in the second innings. Australia has got a target of only 76 runs to win the match. Chances for India to win from the current situation are very narrow, however, if they manage to do so, history will be created.

Team India on brink of creating history

If the Indian team manages to defend 76 runs at the Holkar Stadium, then a big milestone will be achieved. If this happens, it will be the lowest score defended by any team in the history of Test cricket. Moreover, Team India will break the 141-year-old record of defending the lowest total in Tests registered by England back in the year 1882. In a Test against Australia, England defended 85 runs in the fourth innings.

India's batting collapse

After being reduced to 109 in the first innings, Team India could not cross 200 in the second innings as well. The Indian team got a lead of only 75 runs. Apart from Cheteshwar Pujara's 59 runs from the Indian team, Shreyas Iyer scored 26 runs. On the other hand, 16 runs came off the bat of Ravichandran Ashwin. Apart from this, 15 unbeaten runs were scored by Axar Patel and 12 runs by captain Rohit Sharma.

India's lead in the series

After winning the first two matches of this series, the Indian team, which took a 2-0 lead, is now completely on the back foot in the third match. Australia need only 76 runs to win this match. To seal the berth for the World Test Championship, the Indian team needs to win 3 matches of this series.

