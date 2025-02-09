India keep 40-year-long unbeaten home record against England in ODI series intact after win in Cuttack

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian cricket team players.

India defeated England in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the three-match series after a thumping victory at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The hosts chased down 305 after a scintillating century from captain Rohit Sharma and some handy contributions from Shubman Gill (60), Shreyas Iyer (44) and Axar Patel (41).

With this win, India have also clinched the ODI series with a game to go and have kept their 40-year-long unbeaten home run against England intact in an ODI series. The Men in Blue have not conceded an ODI series at home to England since 1985 when they suffered a 1-4 loss.

Since then, they have played nine series in India including this one and have won seven with two others ending in a draw.

Coming to the second ODI, India were asked to chase 305 by the Three Lions after Joe Root and Ben Duckett's fifties and Liam Livingstone's 41 took them past 300. The Men in Blue began the chase well as Rohit was quickly off the blocks with Shubman Gill playing brilliant second fiddle. The openers possibly killed the game as they put up a stand of 136 to give a great platform to the middle order. Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja cashed in to take India home safely with four wickets in hand.

Shreyas kept his place intact despite the return of Virat Kohli as Yashasvi Jaiswal made way. Shreyas looked good for yet another time. He made 44 before he was run out in a big mix-up with Axar Patel. Hardik Pandya was dismissed cheaply for 10, while KL Rahul also departed for 10.

However, Axar, after being promoted to No.5 yet again, showed his mettle. He scored an unbeaten 41 from 43 balls with four fours in a well-calculated knock to stay on the crease till the end. Jadeja held the other end and made 11 as India crossed the victory line in 44.3 overs with four wickets in hand.

With the series in the bag, India will now push for a sweep in the third ODI, scheduled to take place on February 12 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.