  5. India level their World Cup 2003 record in 1st ODI against West Indies

Team India skittled West Indies for just 114 runs after opting to bowl first and then chased down the total in less than 23 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. But which record did they achieve? Know in detail...

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: July 28, 2023 8:47 IST
IND vs WI
Image Source : PTI Team India won the first ODI of three-match series vs West Indies

India continued their merry run on the West Indies tour as they had yet another comfortable outing, this time in the first ODI of the three-match series. The visitors put in a brilliant show with the ball skittling the Caribbean team led by Shai Hope for just 114 runs. It was an abject performance from the West Indies batters but that doesn't take anything away from the skill and class showed by the Indian bowlers.

The Men in Blue didn't take long to bowl out the hosts and did so in just 23 overs. With this achievement, they leveled their World Cup 2003 effort against Sri Lanka when Sourav Ganguly led side had stunned Sri Lanka for just 109 runs in Johannesburg. It is also joint-third fewest overs (23) required for India to bowl out the opponent. Their best effort in this aspect came against Bangladesh when they had bowled out the opponent in just 17.4 overs for 58 runs with Stuart Binny returning with figures of 6/4.

At the second position comes India bundling out Sri Lanka for 73 runs in just 22 overs in an ODI played in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this year. However, while bowling first, these are the fewest overs India ever took to bowl out an opponent. Their previous best effort in the first innings with the ball was bowling England out in 25.2 overs at the Oval.

Fewest overs required for India to bowl out the opposition in ODIs
Overs required Score Opponent Venue and Year
17.4 58 Bangladesh Mirpur, 2014
22 73 Sri Lanka Thiruvananthapuram, 2023
23 109 Sri Lanka Johannesburg, 2023
23 114 West Indies Bridgetown, 2023

Meanwhile, these are also the second fewest overs West Indies batted in an all-out innings while batting first. 12 years ago against Bangladesh, they were bundled out for just 61 runs in 22 overs in Chattogram. They were also skittled for just 70 runs in 23.5 overs against Australia in Perth in 2013.

