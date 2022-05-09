Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Danish Kaneria responds to Shahid Afridi's "religious sentiment" statement

Danish Kaneria made a remark on his ex-teammate Shahid Afridi's response to Kanaria's allegations against the former Pakistan skipper.

It all started after former leg spinner Kaneria in an interview had accused Afridi of mistreating him for being Hindu and also pressurising him to convert to his religion.

A couple of days later, Afridi reacted strongly to the allegations made by Kaneria. He refuted the allegations and said that he himself was trying to understand the religion fully at that time.

Afridi also mentioned Kanaria's spot-fixing case which led to a ban of the cricketer. He said that Kaneria defamed the country in the spot-fixing case and ended his cricket career.

“He is accusing me to get cheap fame and make money. Kaneria was like my younger brother and I played with him in the department for many years,” the right-handed batter said and questioned the timing of these allegations after 15-20 years.

“Everyone knows about his character. If my attitude was bad then why he did not complain to the Pakistan Cricket Board or the department he was playing for? He is giving interviews to our enemy country which can incite religious sentiments,” Afridi concluded.

Kanaria took it to Twitter and replied “India is not our enemy. Our enemies are those who instigate people in the name of religion. If you consider India as your enemy, then don’t ever go to any Indian media channel."

“When I raised my voice against forced conversion, I was threatened that my career would be destroyed,” he added.