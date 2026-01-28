India go down to New Zealand in fourth T20I as Shivam Dube's knock goes in vain India suffered their first loss in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand as the Men in Blue fell 50 runs short of the 216-run target at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

India lost the fourth T20I against New Zealand at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday as most of their batters failed while chasing 216 against the Kiwis. With India's top-order failing, Shivam Dube tried pulling off a miracle, which wasn't there for the hosts in Vizag as the Men in Blue went down by 50 runs.

Going with a batter short with Ishan Kishan replaced by Arshdeep Singh due to his niggle, the onus was on the Indian batters, but they could not replicate their carnage of the previous matches. None of the top four batters could touch 30, with Abhishek Sharma falling for a golden duck and Suryakumar Yadav or eight.

Having scored 16 runs in three innings, Samson got an impressive start and made 24 off 15 before getting cleaned up by Mitchell Santner. The likes of Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube tried their best to bail the Indian team out, with the latter putting up a brilliant show with the bat, but it went in vain.

Dube smashes jaw-dropping knock, but innings ended in unlucky fashion

With India's backs against the wall, Dube put up a batting show and infused a glimmer of hope in the hosts' camp of a miracle. The asking rate was over 13 with nearly 10 overs left, but Dube kept motoring away and unleashed some breathtaking strokes.

Dube made 65 from 23 balls with seven sixes and three fours and hit a 15-ball fifty to keep India just alive, but he was dismissed in an unlucky fashion, a run-out at the non-striker's end as Harshit Rana's hit ricocheted to the stumps off the hand of bowler Matt Henry.

The wicket nailed the final nail in the coffin, as with 71 runs still needed, there was no recognised batter who could do the job. As a result, India were dismissed for 165 in 18.4 overs.

Batting first, New Zealand put up a strong total with opener Tim Seifert smashing a 25-ball fifty and 62 from 36 balls, while Devon Conway also made 44 from 23 deliveries. The Kiwis lost their way in the middle as they lost wickets at regular intervals; however, Daryl Mitchell provided a strong finish as he made 39 from 18 deliveries to take the total to 215/7.

India are still leading the series 3-1 and have one final T20I to play before the T20 World Cup 2026 kicks in. The final match of the series will take place on January 31.