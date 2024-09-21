India eye huge win after Ravichandran Ashwin's heroics with ball; bad light forces early stumps on Day 3

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian players during the Day 3 of the 1st Test vs Bangladesh in Chennai on September 21, 2024

India are in a dominant position to register a huge win in the first Test match against Bangladesh after an impressive all-round show in Chennai on Day 3. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant smashed brilliant centuries and then Ravichandran Ashwin made an impact with bat to keep India on track for an easy win ahead of Day 4.

India declared their second innings on 287 for 4 to put a mammoth target of 515 for the travelling side. Bangladesh were off to an impressive start in their second innings but Ashwin picked three wickets in a row to stumble their innings to 158 for 4 before the bad light forced an end to Day 3's play at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

It was an impressive all-round performance from the hosts on Saturday after losing three wickets on Day 2. Both Gill and Pant were aggressive from the beginning on Day 3 as Bangladesh bowlers struggled to find any momentum against the Indian duo.

Pant scored his sixth Test hundred to make a successful return to red-ball cricket while Gill ended his poor run of form by scoring unbeaten 119 runs off 176 balls. KL Rahul also scored quick 22* runs as Rohit Sharma declared the innings 287 for 4 total in 64 overs.

More to follow...