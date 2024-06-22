India equal Sri Lanka's historic T20 World Cup record after thumping win over Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team players.

India have equalled Sri Lanka's historic T20 World Cup record after their thumping win over Bangladesh in their Super Eight clash in the ongoing tournament in Antigua. The Men in Blue have maintained their clean sheet over the Bangla Tigers in T20 World Cups with a fifth straight win over them. India defeated the Bangla Tigers by 50 runs.

Rohit Sharma's Indian team has also put a foot into the semifinals with their second consecutive win in the Super Eight stage. They previously defeated Afghanistan in their second-round opener.

With their win over Bangladesh, India have equalled the record of most number of wins by a team in T20 World Cup history, previously held only by Sri Lanka. This was their 33rd win in the tournament, including the tied wins. Sri Lanka also have 33 wins including Super Over wins in the tournament.

India batted extremely well in the first innings with contributions from several batters. Hardik Pandya came in at Number 6 and smashed a half-century to take the Indian team to 196/5. Before his knock, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube made strong contributions. Kohli scored 37 from 37 from 27 balls, Pant made 36 from 24, while Dube hit 34 from 24 deliveries to take the team forward.

The batters played with great freedom as they are doing throughout this tournament. Virat and Rohit went strong at the top to put up a 39-run opening stand. Despite the fall of wickets, the batters did not put their guard down.

The Indian team was clinical in the defence too. They kept in control with only 27 runs from the first four overs before Hardik came and picked the first wicket for the team. The Bangla Tigers could not keep with the required rate and kept losing wickets. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto infused some joy to his team's supporters with a stroke-filled 40-run knock from 32 balls. But his stay was ended in the 16th over of Bumrah.

Rishad Hossain hit a few boundaries but could not take his team out of the jail as India wrapped up the contest by 50 runs.