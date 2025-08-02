First time this century! India-England series creates Test world record The England-India Test series has set a record with 18 century partnerships, the most in a Test series this century. Akash Deep’s unexpected 66 and his 107-run stand with Jaiswal in the fifth Test at The Oval played a key role in breaking the 2003–04 record.

London:

The ongoing five-match Test series between England and India has etched its name in the history books with thrilling contests and remarkable performances. All four completed Tests have gone down to the fifth day, and the final game at The Oval is proving no different, with bowlers dominating the early stages.

India were bowled out for 224 runs in their first innings, while England managed 247, securing a slender 23-run lead. The hosts aimed to tighten their grip in India's second innings, dismissing KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan early. In a strategic move, India sent in Akash Deep as a nightwatchman to protect opener Yashasvi Jaiswal at the end of Day 2.

However, Akash Deep exceeded all expectations, scoring a crucial 66 and forging a vital 107-run stand with Jaiswal. His contribution not only rescued India but also pushed the series into the record books. This partnership marked the 18th century stand of the series, which is the most in a Test series since the year 2000. The previous record of 17 was held by the 2003–04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia.

India lead by 166 runs at Lunch on Day 3

The opening session of Day 3 belonged to the Indian batters. Jaiswal and Akash batted brilliantly in the middle, and that was the highlight of the day. Even though Akash departed for 66 runs just before lunch, that won’t bother India as the pacer had already played much better than it was expected.

Jaiswal, meanwhile, remained unbeaten on 85 runs and will be hoping to convert that into a century. Meanwhile, after Akash departed, captain Shubman Gill joined Jaiswal in the middle, and the duo will be hoping to build a strong partnership and put England bowlers under further pressure, after they failed to find any rhythm in the morning session.