India end 55-year-old wait, shrug-off unwanted record with win over Bangladesh in 1st Test

India registered a thumping win over Bangladesh in the first Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with a dominating performance. Led by Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round brilliance, the team registered a 280-run win over the Bangla Tigers to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The Indian team has ended a 55-year-old wait and has shrugged off an unwanted record with this win. This win marked the first occasion of India winning a Test match after being asked to bat first by the opposition at home. Never before in their previous eight attempts when they were put in at home, the Men in Blue could have won the Test.

Before this Test, the Indian team had six draws and two losses on eight occasions of being put in by the opposition. The first occasion came in 1969 when Australia asked India to bat first at Eden Gardens and defeated the hosts in the game.

India's results at home after losing the toss and batting first:

India vs Australia in 1969: Lost

India vs West Indies in 1978: Draw

India vs England in 1982: Draw

India vs Pakistan in 1987: Draw

India vs Sri Lanka in 1997: Draw

India vs New Zealand in 1999: Draw

India vs Australia in 2001: Lost

India vs Sri Lanka in 2017: Draw

India vs Bangladesh in 2024: Won

India create history to have more wins than losses in Tests

The win over Bangladesh in the opening Test also marked the first occasion of India having more wins than losses in their history of Test cricket. The Men in Blue now have 179 wins in 580 Tests, one more than their overall loss number of 178. Never before in their 92-year-old history, the Indian team could have registered more wins than losses in the red-ball format.

The Indian team handed a 280-run drubbing to Bangladesh in the opening Test. With 515 runs needed for an improbable win, Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 in the first session on Day 4. The Bangla Tigers were four down for 158 at the start of the day. While wickets did not come in the first hour, the next hour saw the hosts claim all the remaining six wickets.