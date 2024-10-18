India create world record in Test cricket's 147-year-old history during 1st match against New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma's Indian cricket team has created a world record in the first Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Despite being on the brink of losing the first Test, India have managed to breach a never-seen-before record in the 147-year-old history of Test cricket.

India were bowled out for a mere 46 in the first innings but have put up a fight in the second essay with the conditions getting easy to bat as the Test has moved on. During their second innings resistance, the Men in Blue scored runs at a brisk rate, striking a few sixes on Day 3 of the Test.

During this fight, the Indian team has become the first team in the 147-year-old Test history to smash 100 sixes in a calendar year in the red-ball format.

Coming into the New Zealand Test, India already held the world record for most sixes by a team in a calendar year but no one ever reached 100 maximums.

Most sixes by a team in a calendar year in Test cricket:

1 - India: 102 sixes in 2024*

2 - England: 89 sixes in 2022

3 - India: 87 sixes in 2021

4 - New Zealand: 81 sixes in 2014

5 - New Zealand: 71 sixes in 2013

Coming back to the Test match, the Indian team was handed a huge 356-run trail after New Zealand put up 402 in their first innings. The Indians fought hard with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan hitting half-centuries.

The hosts ended the day on 231/3 with a dream of an improbable win still in their minds. It could have been a fine end for India had they not lost Virat Kohli but the maestro batter fell on the last ball of the day to Glenn Phillips. A little feather on the outside of his bat ended an impressive knock of 70 from the former Indian skipper. Sarfaraz went unbeaten on 70 and India still trailed by 125 runs. Earlier, Rohit Sharma hit 52, while Yashasvi Jaiswal made 35.

In the first innings, Rachin Ravindra, who has roots with Bengaluru, smashed a scintillating century. Coming in at No.4, Rachin hit 134 from 157 deliveries and had a marathon 137-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Tim Southee. The speedster made 65 and helped the Kiwis swell their lead past 350.