India captain Hardik Pandya creates a massive record in 2nd T20I vs West Indies, becomes first Indian to do so

India lost the second T20I of the five-match series against the West Indies by two wickets on Sunday (August 6). The hosts chased down 153 in the penultimate over with two wickets in hand. Captain Hardik Pandya did his best with the ball picking up three wickets but his efforts went in vain with Nicholas Pooran starring for the Caribbean side. Despite the loss, Hardik managed to scale a historic milestone during the match.

He struck with the first ball of the innings sending back opener Brandon King. With this wicket, Hardik Pandya completed a unique double of scoring over 4000 runs and picking 150 wickets in T20 cricket and also become the first Indian cricketer to do so. Hardik has played a massive 241 T20 matches in his career so far scoring 4391 runs at a strike-rate of 139.39 and has accounted for 152 wickets as well with three four-wicket hauls to his name.

As far as his T20I career is concerned, the all-rounder has featured in 89 matches so far amassing 1314 runs and picking 73 wickets. He made his T20 debut in 2013 but achieved real fame in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Mumbai Indians and eventually made his T20I debut in 2016 on Australia tour. Since then, he has not looked back and has become the premier all-rounder for India in white-ball cricket.

Coming back to his record, Hardik Pandya become 13th cricketer in T20 history to complete the double of 4000 runs and 150 wickets. Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Hafeez, Shakib Al Hasan and Kieron Pollard are amongst the 12 cricketers to achieve the milestone before him.

Players to complete the double of 4000 runs and 150 wickets in T20 cricket Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) Kieron Pollard (West Indies) Ravi Bopara (England) Shane Watson (Australia) Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan) Andre Russell (West Indies) Dwayne Bravo (West Indies) Shakib Al Hasan (West Indies) Samit Patel (West Indies) Moeen Ali (England) Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) Azhar Mahmood (Pakistan) Hardik Pandya (India)

