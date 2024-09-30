Monday, September 30, 2024
     
India break England's world record to register fastest team fifty in Test cricket history

After skittling Bangladesh for 233 runs in the first innings, team India openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out all guns blazing. The duo smashed runs at will as India crossed the 50-run mark in just three overs to create a world record of fastest team fifty.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 30, 2024 13:47 IST
IND vs BAN
Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal

India have created a world record of completing the team's fastest fifty in the history of Test cricket. The opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal notched up a fifty-run opening stand in just three overs. England held the earlier record having reached the 50-run mark in 4.2 overs against West Indies earlier this year.

Fastest Team 50 in Test cricket

3.0 Overs - India vs BAN, Kanpur, 2024

4.2 Overs - England vs WI, Nottingham, 2024
4.3 Overs - England vs SA, The Oval, 1994 
4.6 Overs - England vs SL, Manchester, 2002
5.2 Overs - Sri Lanka vs PAK, Karachi, 2004
5.3 Overs - India vs ENG, Chennai, 2008
5.3 Overs - India vs WI, Port of Spain, 2023

More to follow...

