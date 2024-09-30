India break England's world record to register fastest team fifty in Test cricket history

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal

India have created a world record of completing the team's fastest fifty in the history of Test cricket. The opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal notched up a fifty-run opening stand in just three overs. England held the earlier record having reached the 50-run mark in 4.2 overs against West Indies earlier this year.

Fastest Team 50 in Test cricket

3.0 Overs - India vs BAN, Kanpur, 2024

4.2 Overs - England vs WI, Nottingham, 2024

4.3 Overs - England vs SA, The Oval, 1994

4.6 Overs - England vs SL, Manchester, 2002

5.2 Overs - Sri Lanka vs PAK, Karachi, 2004

5.3 Overs - India vs ENG, Chennai, 2008

5.3 Overs - India vs WI, Port of Spain, 2023

More to follow...