Wednesday, June 12, 2024
     
India bowling coach terms team's performance vs Pakistan 'best ever' in T20Is

Team India defended joint-lowest ever total in the history of T20 World Cup against Pakistan. They could just muster 119 runs batting first but then managed to restrict Pakistan for just 113 runs losing by six runs. India are set to play against the hosts USA today in New York.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2024 12:54 IST
T20 World Cup 2024
Team India

Team India has won both its matches so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup against Ireland and Pakistan. While it was a cakewalk against Ireland, the performance of the men in blue against arch-rivals Pakistan defending 119 runs is certainly being termed one of the best. The bowling unit led by Jasprit Bumrah clicked in unison on the day as India restricted the opposition to just 113 runs in 20 overs.

The bowling coach Paras Mhambrey is delighted with the team's show with the ball so far terming the effort from the bowlers the best in the format. While speaking ahead of the game against the USA, he recalled India's best bowling performances under him in Tests against South Africa. "Well, there were a couple of them. I thought in a different format. I thought the Test win in South Africa, the last game that we played in South Africa was phenomenal.

"But yeah, if you look at the context of the game, if you look at the tournament, the pressure, the way we handled the pressure, this was definitely very much up there in terms of the performance, fabulous performance," Mahmbrey said on the eve of the USA clash.

Meanwhile, Paras Mhambrey has also cautioned the Indian team to take USA seriously as they are coming off brilliant wins over Canada and Pakistan. He also pointed out that no team can be taken lightly in a World Cup. "You can't take any game lightly. This is the World Cup. Every game matters. Your rhythm is important. Winning is a habit that you need to get into early. You need to get in early to perform.

"I think in the context of the game, every game is important. So, for us, it's going to be like any other game. It's like we played Pakistan, like we played Ireland (both full members of the ICC). It's going to be a similar game for us," India's bowling coach added.

