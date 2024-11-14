India become second team to register 100 T20I wins away from home, chase Pakistan's all-time record

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team India.

The 11-run win for Team India at SuperSport Park in Centurion was special for many reasons, but none bigger than the fact that it was India's 100th win in the shortest format of the game while playing away from home.

The triumph in Centurion helped India become the second team ever to register 100 T20I wins away from home and are now leading the four-match series against South Africa 2-1. The Men in Blue have played 152 T20Is away from home, won 100 and lost 43 of those.

Notably, Pakistan are the most successful team when it comes to playing T20Is in foreign conditions. Pakistan have registered 116 wins away from home and are at the top of the list of teams with the most wins in T20Is away from home soil.

Afghanistan are third on the chart with 84 such wins in 138 games away from their home turf. It's no surprise to see Afghanistan occupying the third spot as they hardly play at their home venues.

The 2021 T20 World Cup winners Australia are fourth with 71 wins in 137 games that they have played away from home. Australia's arch-rivals England are fifth with 67 wins in 129 games away from home.

Teams with the most wins in T20Is away from home (also includes matches played at a neutral venue)

Team Matches Wins Losses Tied No result Pakistan 203 116 78 4 5 India 152 100 43 5 4 Afghanistan 138 84 51 2 1 Australia 137 71 63 2 1 England 129 67 57 2 3

Meanwhile, India have the opportunity to seal the ongoing series against the Proteas. They will take the field at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on November 15 in the series decider. If India win the fourth T20I, then it will be their third straight series win in T20Is under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.