India maintain unbeaten streak to reach Asia Cup 2025 final, beat Bangladesh by 41 runs

Dubai:

India defeated Bangladesh by 41 runs to qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 final. They are the only unbeaten side in the ongoing tournament, but despite so, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side needs to address several issues that they need to fix before the summit clash. One would be the batting order, and the other would be their fielding.

In the match at the Dubai International Stadium, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill handed a perfect start, scoring 72 runs in the powerplay. They set the tone, but the middle order batters failed to capitalise. The southpaw smacked back-to-back half-centuries, this time scoring 75 runs off 37 balls, while Gill scored 29.

After they departed, the middle order was put under pressure, especially as no other batter featured in his usual number. Shivam Dube was promoted to number three, who made two runs, while Suryakumar batted at four, scoring five runs off 11 balls. Batting at six, Tilak Varma made five off seven, while Axar Patel batted at seven, scoring just 10 off 15.

Hardik Pandya was the only cricketer who managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. His 38-run knock helped India post 168 runs on the board. Interestingly, Sanju Samson was demoted in the batting order and the keeper-batter didn’t get a chance to feature at all.

Saif's efforts went in vain

When it came to the chase, Saif Hassan kept Bangladesh in the hunt for the majority part of the time. However, he had very little support from the other end. He made 69 runs, while the second-highest score was 21 by Parvez Hossain Emon. That is one concern that Bangladesh will have to address before their do-or-die clash against Pakistan on September 25.

On the other hand, India once again dropped five catches in the match against Bangladesh. In total, they have dropped 10 catches in the Asia Cup 2025. That’s a massive concern leading to the final. Meanwhile, with India’s win, Sri Lanka are officially out of the Asia Cup final race. The winner between Pakistan and Bangladesh will play India in the final.

