Abhishek Sharma breaks all-time Asia Cup record amid second straight half-century in Super 4s Indian opener Abhishek Sharma continued his smashing form in the ongoing Asia Cup, scoring a 37-ball 75 against Bangladesh in the Super Fours. Sharma broke the all-time Asia Cup record of six-hitting as he took Bangladesh on a ride after Pakistan.

Abhishek Sharma continued his impressive form in the ongoing Asia Cup as he slammed his second half-century of the tournament in consecutive game, giving India another terrific start at the top of the order this time against Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 24. Sharma and Gill got India off to a flier, aggregating the best powerplay score for the side in Asia Cup T20 history (72). Gill began the hitting in the third over, before Abhishek took over and ran away with it.

Abhishek brought up his fourth half-century in T20Is off just 25 balls and broke the all-time Asia Cup record (ODI or T20I). With five sixes during his 37-ball 75-run blast, the southpaw went past Sanath Jayasuriya's record of most sixes by a batter in one Asia Cup edition. Abhishek needed to hit three to break Jayasuriya's record (14) and is now comfortably ahead of everyone.

Most sixes by a batter in one Asia Cup edition (ODI or T20I)

17 - Abhishek Sharma (India) - T20, 2025

14 - Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - ODI, 2008

13 - Rohit Sharma (India) - ODI, 2018

12 - Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - ODI, 2010

12 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) - T20, 2022

Abhishek also went past former India captain Rohit Sharma, who held the record previously for India, having hit 13 sixes during the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup in ODIs. The left-hander was unfortunately run out on 75 when skipper Suryakumar Yadav called for the run and sent him back, but he made sure that India treaded towards a big first-innings score after losing the toss.

The second-best contribution came from Hardik Pandya of 38 runs, but the middle and lower order didn't get going. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Axar Patel prodded along and India could muster just 168 runs on the board despite getting their best start in the tournament history.